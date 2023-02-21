Iacovos (Jack) Georghiades

(from Nicosia)

1933 – 2023

We are very sad to announce the death of Iacovos (Jack) Georghiades on Wednesday, 8th February 2023 in London, after a long illness.

Iacovos is survived by his wife Felicity, children, grandchildren and brother.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, 2nd March 2023 at 11.00am at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 60 Godolphin Road, London W12 8JF, followed by the burial at Hanwell (Westminster) Cemetery, Uxbridge Road, W7 3PP. All are welcome to attend. Enquiries can be made at funeral directors W. Sherry & Sons, 87 Greenford Avenue, Hanwell, London W7 1HA or call 020 8578 1402.

“I will look for you among the stars”.

Ιάκωβος (Τζακ) Γεωργιάδης

(από Λευκωσία)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Ιάκωβου (Τζακ) Γεωργιάδη την Τετάρτη, 8 Φεβρουαρίου στο Λονδίνο, μετά από μακροχρόνια ασθένεια.

Αφήνει τη σύζυγο του Φελίσιτι, παιδιά, εγγόνια και τον αδελφό του.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη, 2 Μαρτίου 2023 στις 11.00πμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Νικολάου, 60 Godolphin Road, London W12 8JF. Στη συνέχεια η κηδεία θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο Hanwell (Westminster), Uxbridge Road, W7 3PP. Όλοι είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι και μπορούν να παρευρεθούν.

Για οποιεσδήποτε πληροφορίες αποταθείτε στο γραφείο κηδειών W. Sherry & Sons, 87 Greenford Avenue, Hanwell, London W7 1HA με αρ. τηλεφώνου 020 8578 1402.

«Θα σε ψάχνω ανάμεσα στα αστέρια».

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

