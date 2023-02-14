George Savva

(from Troulli, Cyprus)

06.09.1939 – 02.02.2023

We are very sad to announce the death of George Savva, who sadly passed away on Thursday 2nd February 2023 at the age of 83. George was a dearly loved husband, father,

father-in-law and grandfather and much more to so many. He leaves behind his wife Soulla of 57 years, his children Sav, Christopher, Androulla and Maria his sons-in-law Andrew and Yiangos and his grandchildren Dimitri, George, Olivia and Nicole. He was also a beloved uncle and friend and will be sorely missed by all.

His funeral will take place on Friday 24th February 2023 at 12:30 at St Mary’s Church, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8BL followed by the burial at New Southgate

Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ.

The wake will be held at Forty Hall Banqueting, Forty Hall Lodge, Forty Hill, Enfield EN2 9HA.

The family have requested in place of flowers for donations to be made at the donation box for Alzheimer’s Society.

Γιώργος Σάββα

(από Τρούλλους, Κύπρος)

Με θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Γιώργου Σάββα, ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη 2 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 83 ετών.

Καταλείπει την σύζυγο του επί 57 χρόνια Σούλα, τα παιδιά του Σαβ, Χριστόφορο, Αντρούλα και Μαρία, τους γαμπρούς του Αντρέα και Γιάγκο, και τα εγγόνια του Δημήτρη, Γιώργο, Ολίβια και Νικόλ. Ήταν επίσης πολυαγαπημένος θείος και φίλος και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους μας.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 24 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στις 12:30 από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8BL και στη συνέχεια η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ.

Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Forty Hall Banqueting, Forty Hall Lodge, Forty Hill, Enfield EN2 9HA.

Αντί για λουλούδια, μπορείτε να κάνετε εισφορές για το Alzheimer’s Society. Θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο κουτί συλλογής στην εκκλησία.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

