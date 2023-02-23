Evridiki Chrysostomou

17.12.1936

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Evridiki Chrysostomou at the age of 86.

She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be sorely missed by all those who knew her. She was a kind and generous person who always had time for her loved ones, and a brilliant cook. She knew how to have a good time and enjoyed socialising.

She is predeceased by her husband Demetrakis and son Chrysostomos (Tom).

She leaves behind her children Helen and Vasos, grandchildren: John, Evie, Dimitri, Elena and Alexia, and her sister Vassiliki.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, 3rd March at New Southgate Crematorium at 3pm followed by a wake at The Cavalier Pub, 67 Russell Lane, N20 0BB.

Instead of flowers we welcome donations to the NSPCC through the link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/In-memory-of-evridiki-chrysostomou

Ευρυδίκη Χρυσοστόμου

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Ευρυδίκης Χρυσοστόμου σε ηλικία 86 ετών.

Ήταν πολυαγαπημένη μητέρα και γιαγιά και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσοι την ήξεραν. Ήταν μία καταπληκτική μαγείρισσα και ένας καλοσυνάτος και γενναιόδωρος άνθρωπος που πάντα είχε χρόνο για τους αγαπημένους της. Πάντα ήξερε πως να διασκεδάζει και της άρεσε να κοινωνικοποιείται.

Τώρα θα συναντήσει τον σύζυγο της Δημητράκη και γιο Χρυσόστομο (Τομ) στον παράδεισο. Αφήνει τα παιδιά της Χέλεν και Βάσο, εγγόνια Τζον, Εύη, Δημήτρη, Έλενα και Αλεξία και την αδελφή της Βασιλική.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή, 3 Μαρτίου στις 3μμ στο κρεματόριο New Southgate και ακολούθως η παρηγοριά στο The Cavalier Pub, 67 Russell Lane, N20 0BB.

Αντί για λουλούδια η οικογένεια παρακαλεί όποιος επιθυμεί να κάνει εισφορά για το NSPCC μέσω του: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/In-memory-of-evridiki-chrysostomou

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family



