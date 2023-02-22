EVANGELOS THEOPHANOUS

(from Rizokarpaso)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Evangelos Theophanous passed away on Saturday, 11 February at the age of 93.

He leaves behind sons Peter and Andy, daughters Fanoulla and Katie, brother Demetris in Cyprus and sister Fota in Australia, grandson Costa and three great-grandchildren.

He was much loved by his children and will be dearly missed. He was known in the cypriot community for his artistry in construction work. For the last nine years he would frequently visit the canteen of Morrisons, Wood Green with his son Peter.

The funeral will be held on Monday, 13th March at 12.30pm at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox church, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY and the burial at New Southgate cemetery Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. The wake will be held both at the church hall and cemetery.

For those wishing to donate, donations can be made for charities during the funeral service.

Ευάγγελος Θεοφάνους

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο)

12.12.1929 – 11.02.2023

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο Ευάγγελος Θεοφάνους απεβίωσε το Σάββατο, 11 Φεβρουαρίου σε ηλικία 93 ετών.

Αφήνει πίσω τους γιους Πίτερ και Άντι, κόρες Φανούλα και Κέϊτι, αδέρφια Δημήτρη στην Κύπρο και Φότα στην Αυστραλία, εγγονό Κώστα και τρία δισέγγονα.

Αγαπήθηκε πάρα πολύ από όλα του τα παιδιά και θα μας λείψει πολύ. Ήταν γνωστός στην παροικία για την τέχνη του ως οικοδόμος. Τα τελευταία εννέα χρόνια ήταν θαμώνας στο κυλικείο του Morrisons, Wood Green, όπου πήγαινε με τον γιο του Πίτερ.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Δευτέρα, 13 Μαρτίου στις 12.30μμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννου του Βαπτιστού, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στην εκκλησία και το κοιμητήριο.

Για όσους επιθυμούν, θα γίνονται εισφορές για φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς στη διάρκεια της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

