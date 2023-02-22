Eva Georgiou Obituary

(from Livadia, Cyprus)

04.04.1934-03.02.2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Eva (Evdokia) Georgiou, born in Livadia, Cyprus who died on Friday, 3rd February at 88 years of age. She leaves behind two sons George and Kyriacos and their wives Karen and Dawn. She also leaves behind a loving family including her son-in-law Nick, grandchildren, a great-grandchild, brothers, sisters and friends in the community near and far.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, 2nd March at 1.00pm at St John the Theologian church, 184 Mare Street, Hackney London E8 3RD. The burial will be at 3.00pm at the City of London cemetery followed by the wake at the church’s banqueting hall in Mare Street.

Flowers can be ordered and delivered by Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, tel: 02088899888. They can be brought to the graveside or church personally. If preferred a donation box will be available at the church for Cancer Research UK.

Εύα Γεωργίου

(από Λιβάδια, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας Εύας (Ευδοκία) Γεωργίου, γεννημένη στα Λιβάδια, Κύπρου, την Παρασκευή 3 Φεβρουαρίου σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Αφήνει τους γιους της Γιώργο και Κυριάκο με τις συζύγους τους Κάρεν και Ντον. Αφήνει επίσης την αγαπημένη της οικογένεια συμπεριλαμβανομένου του γαμπρού της Νικ, εγγόνια, δισέγγονα, αδέρφια, κοντινούς και μακρινούς φίλους στην κοινότητα.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη, 2 Μαρτίου στη 1μμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννου του Θεολόγου, 184 Mare Street, Hackney London E8 3RD. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 3.00μμ στο κοιμητήριο the City of London και ακολούθως η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων της εκκλησίας στο Mare Street.

Παραγγελίες και παραδόσεις ανθοδεσμών μπορούν να γίνουν στο γραφείο κηδειών Demetriou & English, τηλ: 02088899888. Οι ανθοδέσμες μπορούν προσωπικά να τοποθετηθούν δίπλα στον τάφο ή στην εκκλησία. Για όσους προτιμούν, θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία για το Cancer Research UK.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

