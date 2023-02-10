10.05.1949-02.02.2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Eleni (Nitsa) Nicolaou Christodoulou who sadly passed away on Thursday 2nd February 2023 at the age of 73.

She leaves behind her devoted husband Andreas, Daughters Niki and Despo, Son-in-Law Petros, Grandchildren Michael, Eleana, Eleftheria, Andrew, his wife Laura and great-granddaughter Olivia Grace.

She also leaves behind her siblings Elias, Andriko, Panayiota, Dora and many relatives and friends.

Eleni was born on 10 May 1949 in Ayios Sergios, Cyprus and moved to London where she met and married Andreas. Together they built a loving family home which was open to everyone. She was much loved by all and will be greatly missed.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 22nd February at 10am at St Mary’s Church, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery.

Floral tributes are welcome or donations to The British Heart Foundation.

Ελένη (Νίτσα) Νικολάου Χριστοδούλου

10.05.1949-02.02.2023

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Ελένης (Νίτσα) Νικολάου Χριστοδούλου που δυστυχώς έφυγε από τη ζωή την Πέμπτη 2 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 73 ετών.

Αφήνει πίσω τον αφοσιωμένο σύζυγό της Ανδρέα, τις κόρες Νίκη και Δέσπω, τον γαμπρό Πέτρο, τα εγγόνια Μιχαήλ, Ελεάνα, Ελευθερία, Ανδρέα, τη σύζυγό του Λάουρα και τη δισέγγονη Ολίβια Γκρέις.

Αφήνει επίσης πίσω τα αδέρφια της, Ηλία, Αντρίκο, Παναγιώτα, Ντόρα και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η Ελένη γεννήθηκε στις 10 Μαΐου 1949 στον Άγιο Σέργιο της Κύπρου και μετακόμισε στο Λονδίνο όπου γνώρισε και παντρεύτηκε τον Ανδρέα. Μαζί έχτισαν ένα αγαπημένο οικογενειακό σπίτι που ήταν ανοιχτό σε όλους. Αγαπήθηκε πολύ από όλους και θα μας λείψει πολύ.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 22 Φεβρουαρίου στις 10 π.μ. στην εκκλησία της Παναγίας, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB και στη συνέχεια η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate.

Αντί για λουλούδια μπορείτε να κάνετε εισφορές στο The British Heart Foundation.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family