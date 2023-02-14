­Elena Ambrosiou

(born in England)

16.10.1966 – 01.02.2023

It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister Elena Ambrosiou who passed away on Wednesday, 1 February 2023 at the age of 56.

Elena leaves behind her husband Chris, daughters Nasia, Dina and Zoe, mother Soulla, sister Loulla and many friends and relatives.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 21st February 2023 at 12pm at St John The Baptist, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY. The burial will be at 2pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ followed by the wake at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, N11 1NP.

In lieu of flowers, we will be raising money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity & The Royal Free Palliative Care team and kindly ask for any donations to be made via https://www.gofundme.com/f/elena-ambrosiou

There will also be a collection box placed at the church and wake.

Έλενα Αμβροσίου

(γεννημένη στην Αγγλία)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου,

μητέρας, κόρης και αδερφής Έλενας Αμβροσίου, η οποία έφυγε από τη ζωή την

Τετάρτη, 1 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 56 ετών.

Η Έλενα καταλείπει τον σύζυγο της Κρις, κόρες Νάσια, Ντίνα και Ζωή, μητέρα Σούλα, αδερφή Λούλα και λοιπούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στις 12μμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννου Βαπτιστού, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY. Η κηδεία θα ακολουθήσει στις 2μμ στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ και η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, N11 1NP.

Αντί για λουλούδια, παρακαλούμε να γίνουν εισφορές για το την φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση του The Royal Marsden Cancer και την ομάδα περίθαλψης του The Royal Free Palliative μέσω του https://www.gofundme.com/f/elena-ambrosiou.

Εναλλακτικά θα υπάρχει κουτί συλλογής εισφορών στην εκκλησία και παρηγοριά.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family