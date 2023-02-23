Costoulla Demou

(from Marathovounos, Cyprus)

18/03/1946 – 08/02/2023

We are sad to announce that Costoulla Demou passed away on Wednesday, 8th February at the age of 76. She leaves behind her husband Michael, children Demos, Steve and Julie, their partners and her grandchildren.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, 2nd March 2023 at 10.30am at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary Eleousa, 184 Derby Rd, Nottingham NG7 1NF. The burial will follow at the Kimberley cemetery, Knowle Hill, Kimberley, Nottingham NG16 2QD.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

