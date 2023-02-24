Georgia Stavrou

(from Piraeus Greece)

We are sad to announce that after a long and difficult battle with Dementia, Georgia Stavrou fell asleep on Wednesday, 15 February at the age of 83.

She leaves behind her son John, daughter-in-law Sue, two grandchildren James and Jason, one brother, three sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Georgia will be repatriated to her homeland Greece where her funeral service will take place. In the past, Georgia worked in a dress factory in Kentish Town. She loved baking cakes and cooking. She will be dearly missed by all her family.

For those wishing to donate, the family asks for donations to be made for Dementia UK in memory of Georgia Stavrou.

Link for Dementia UK: https://georgina-stavrou.muchloved.com

Γεωργία Σταύρου

(από Περαία, Ελλάδα)

24.05.1939 – 15.02.2023

Με λύπη ανακοινώνουμε ότι μετά από μία δύσκολη και μακροχρόνια μάχη με την άνοια η Γεωργία Σταύρου κοιμήθηκε την Τετάρτη, 15 Φεβρουαρίου σε ηλικία 83 ετών.

Αφήνει τον γιο της Τζον, νύφη Σού, δύο εγγόνια Τζέιμς και Τζέισον, έναν αδερφό, τρεις αδερφές και πολλά ανίψια.

Η Γεωργία θα επαναπατριστεί στην πατρίδα της Ελλάδα όπου θα τελεστεί η κηδεία της. Στο παρελθόν δούλευε σε εργοστάσιο φορεμάτων στο Kentish Town. Λάτρευε την μαγειρική και τη ζαχαροπλαστική.

Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλη της την οικογένεια.

Η οικογένεια ζητά για όσους επιθυμούν να κάνουν εισφορά για το Dementia UK εις μνήμη της Γεωργίας Σταύρου.

Ιστοσελίδα για το Dementia UK: https://georgina-stavrou.muchloved.com

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

