Basketball player Vassilis Christodoulou passed away at 21, after suffering a heart attack at his home in Thessaloniki. He played in the “Knights of Charilaou” team.

The club said goodbye to him with the following announcement, stating “After the sudden death of Vassilis Christodoulou, everything is on the back burner… for the time being, the team’s page will not be updated…”.

A coroner has been called in to investigate the death.