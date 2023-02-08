We hope and pray for the safe return of all Turkish Cypriots still missing after the devastating earthquake in Turkey, the UN in Cyprus has said in a post on Twitter.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the families & friends of the 31 Turkish Cypriot students, teachers and parents who remain missing in Turkey following the devastating earthquakes,” the UN in Cyprus said, adding that they stand in solidarity with the Turkish Cypriots at this challenging time.

“And we hope & pray for the safe return of all Turkish Cypriots still missing. We also express our sincere condolences for those who sadly perished and wish a speedy recovery for people who have been injured,” they noted.

They also said that the UN family in Cyprus is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, and offers its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, adding that “the UN stands ready to support emergency response efforts.”