A medical and humanitarian mission from “Volunteer Doctors Cyprus” is scheduled to depart next week for northern Syria which has been affected by the devastating earthquake that struck in the country and Turkey.

A press release issued by the organisation said on Friday the mission will be based in Aleppo and the aim will be to treat the injured and the patients in the region’s hospitals and to assess the situation for the continuation of the missions.

It underlined that it is of particular importance for the organization to support the people of northern Syria because it was informed there has been no foreign humanitarian intervention in the area.

The mission will be led by the organisation’s honourary President Dr. Eleni Theocharous. Also participating are Dr. Andreas Kaouros, nurse Constantina Rousia and photojournalist and member of the organisation’s board, CNA photographer, Katia Christodoulou.

The organisation said it is its first mission in Syria after the earthquake struck and the team of volunteers will conduct on-site investigation of the situation with the aim to organise more missions to provide specialized medical care and doctors.

The organisation has carried out over 20 humanitarian missions in the country in the past.