MP Theresa Villiers has undertaken a series of events locally, and in Parliament, to support National Apprenticeship Week, including meeting young people undertaking nursing training at Barnet Hospital.

Theresa went to Middlesex University’s Hendon campus last Friday to meet degree apprentices studying for a BSC in nursing at her local hospital, along with 30 others who are part of a Nursing Associate apprenticeship programme.

Earlier in the week, Theresa chaired a meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Apprenticeships, with Business Minister, Kevin Hollinrake.

Promoting apprenticeships as an excellent career option for young people and how we get more small businesses to take on apprentices were two issues on the agenda with the Minister. It was recently announced that the university admissions company UCAS can now be used to look for apprenticeships, and the organisation was represented at this meeting.

The former Cabinet Minister also met apprentices from the hospitality sector when they visited the House of Commons Terrace this week, including a constituent. Finally, she saw Education Secretary Gillian Keegan to discuss apprenticeships.

“I am a keen supporter of Apprenticeship Week and a big part of this is being able to hear from people doing apprenticeships about their experiences and how the training works for them,” said Theresa.

“I strongly back the Government’s focus on apprenticeships and its support to increase numbers and do more to make them an attractive alternative to university. Merging apprenticeships and degrees together can also be a great option, including for the four degree apprentices I met today who are studying nursing. A number of them told me they could never have afforded to study for a nursing qualification using the traditional academic route.”

“5 million apprenticeships have been delivered since 2010, including over 5000 in my constituency. There is more work to do to put vocational qualifications on a par with academic qualifications, but many young people are beginning to realise that an apprenticeship can be a great pathway to a good job.”

National Apprenticeship Week is now in its 16th year. Its aim is to celebrate the achievements of apprentices and the positive impact they make to communities, businesses, and the wider economy.

The theme for 2023 is “Skills for Life” and is focussed on how becoming an apprentice can help develop the skills required for a new career, while also helping businesses thrive and grow.