A statement from Cllr Gina Needs, Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Cohesion at Enfield Council, to recognise a year since the War on Ukraine began.

Cllr Gina Needs said: “The War on Ukraine, by Russia, began on Thursday 24 February 2022.

“We cannot begin to imagine what a tragic day Friday 24 February 2023 is for the people of Ukraine as they enter a second year facing a future filled with uncertainty and fear.

“On this first anniversary of the invasion we stand alongside the people of Ukraine and express our sincere sorrow for their suffering, displacement and loss of life.

“Enfield Council has been working to support all those affected by the war against Ukraine through welcoming Ukrainians refugees in our local communities and by setting up an Enfield Ukraine Network to support Ukrainians living in the borough.

“In hope that this dreadful situation in Ukraine, in which we have all become a part, ceases at the very earliest opportunity.”

More information is available here including housing options and applying for a Ukrainian Family Scheme visa.