Hosted by Bambos Charalambous, MP for Enfield Southgate, Shadow Foreign Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, and parliamentary chair of the newly reconstituted Labour Cypriot Society (LCS), Cypriots gathered in parliament on Monday 23rd January to discuss Labour foreign policy.

The first LCS meeting since before the pandemic heard from Shadow Europe Minister Stephen Doughty, who spoke passionately about his commitment to Cyprus, inspired in part by the Cypriot community in his own constituency of Cardiff South and Penarth. Shadow Minister Doughty re-iterated the Labour Party’s commitment to a resolution to the division of the island based on UN resolutions and welcomed representations from all Cypriots about the issues a Labour government should prioritise.

Bambos Charalambous stated that Labour in government would work alongside Cypriots to drive progress. The two Labour Shadow Ministers issued a clear and united message of hope to those assembled.

Peter Droussiotis chaired the meeting and invited contributions from the audience, emphasising how pleased he was to see Greek and Turkish Cypriots, Cypriot professionals and youth represented at the meeting.

Finally, the meeting heard from Maria Neophytou, who explained the purpose and ambition of the Labour Cypriot Society. The LCS exists to bring together Cypriot members and supporters of the Labour Party, as well as friends of Cyprus within the Labour movement. It welcomes Cypriots from all communities (including Greek, Turkish, Maronite, Armenian and others) as well as non-Cypriots who share its aims. It aims to amplify support for the Labour Party and to ensure that Cypriot’s voices are heard within the Party. The ambition is for LCS to become an affiliated Society of the Labour Party, with the same standing as the Labour Irish Society, Jewish Labour movement and others.

The LCS is planning a regular series of events, campaigning activity and a membership drive over the coming year. A steering committee has been formed to take these aims forward. For more information, please contact [email protected]