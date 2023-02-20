Takis Fellas managing director of Hellenic TV sadly passes away

Takis Fellas sadly passed away Saturday 18th February 2023 at the age of 74 and leaves behind his mother Paraskevou, Children Nikos, Thomas and Evi. And siblings Mary, Elenitsa, Androulla, Myroulla, Panagiotis and Giorgos.

Takis was the founder and Managing director of Hellenic TV a television channel broadcasting from studios in London.

Takis came to the UK at an early age from his village Pano Zodia and attended Wood Green School, Manchester University, Aston University and Surrey University. He obtained the qualifications BSc in Physics, MSc in Nuclear reactor technology and a Phd in Physics.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course

Parikiaki Newspaper would like to express their condolences to the family.