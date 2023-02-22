On Sunday the 19th of February 2023 His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain ordained Fr Gregory (formally Alexios) Florides to the holy diaconate at the Patriarchal and Stavropegic Monastery of Vlatadon in Thessaloniki. The Divine Liturgy was concelebrated by His Eminence Metropolitan George of Guinea and His Grace Bishop Nikiforos of Amorion. His Grace Bishop Spyridon of Amastris was also prayerfully present in the holy sanctuary.

On Saturday the 18th of February, on the eve of the ordination, Alexios was tonsured a Rasophore by the Abbot of Vlatadon Monastery His Grace Bishop Nikiforos of Amorion, receiving the name Gregory in honour of St Gregory Palamas of Thessaloniki.

Following his PhD studies at the Theological Faculty of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Deacon Gregory will return to the United Kingdom in order to serve the growing ministries of our Archdiocese. Fr Gregory holds an MA (Hons) Degree in Theology from the University of Edinburgh and a Masters in Pastoral Theology from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.



