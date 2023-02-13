AEK U14s v Omonia Whites

An enthralling match between two good footballing teams served up a classic cup encounter.

With both team starting brightly, chances were few and far between in the first half as both defences stood firm and the midfield battle was combative.

With nothing between the teams in the first half, the second half was underway and it was clear to see that both teams were looking to take advantage. It was AEK who made the breakthrough with Tristan utilising his pace to get behind the Omonia defence and square to Michael to finish and make it 1-0. With Omonia rattled, they started to play more directly and through this, grabbed the equaliser from a long ball over the top of the AEK defence.

This galvanised Omonia who now, sensing victory, we’re on the ascendancy. Their directness paid off and took the lead against the run of play to go 2-1 up with 5 minutes to play.

AEK didn’t give up and showed great spirit to keep playing their football and stick to the game plan. Following a nice move on the left, the impressive Tristan looked up and seeing the Omonia keeper off his line, struck a fantastic long range effort which sailed into the top corner from 25 yards out.

An excellent game for the supporters to watch and a great advert for youth football between two good teams, played in good spirit and mutual respect.

Goals – Michael, Tristan

MOM – Tristan; worked hard and his pace was a constant threat with an assist and a great goal.