Detectives investigating the death of a man in Chingford have charged two people with his murder.

George-Elvis Tobosaru, 22 (29.08.00), of no fixed address, and Violeta Ionescu, 21 (19.05.01), of no fixed address, were charged on Friday, 17 February with murder.

They will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates Court on Saturday, 18 February.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called at 21.09hrs on Wednesday, 15 February to reports of an injured man in a wooded area near to Walthamstow Avenue, Chingford, E4.

Officers have identified the man but have been unable to contact his next of kin.

Tobosaru and Ionescu were arrested in the early hours of Thursday, 16 February and were charged as above.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are urged to call 101 quoting CAD 7445/15FEB. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.