Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder of a man in Chingford.
A 22-year-old man and a 21-year old woman were arrested after they self-presented to a South London police station.
Police received a report at 21:09hrs on Wednesday, 15 February of an injured man in a wooded area near to Walthamstow Avenue, Chingford, E4.
Officers attended the location alongside London Ambulance Service and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have identified the man and are in the process of contacting his family.
The death is being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation, led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, has been launched.
A crime scene remains in place.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about what happened, is asked to call 101 with the reference CAD 7445/15FEB22.
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
