Turnout rate at the polls for the second round of Cyprus Presidential Elections until 17.00 (local time) reached 67.7% or 379,777 voters, the Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou has announced.

The turnout, as he said, was at the same level as in the first round by that time.

Compared to the second round of the 2018 Presidential Elections, it appears that abstention, as the Commissioner said, until 17.00 is slightly increased by 0.1 percentage points.

In the current elections, voter turnout per electoral district was at the same time 69.2% for Nicosia, 64.8% for Limassol, 67.9% for Famagusta, 68% for Larnaca, 70.4% for Pafos and 60.4% for polling stations abroad.

Asked when the outcome will be known, the Chief Returning Officer estimated that this will be known soon enough, since there is no polling station in which there are less that 20 votes, so there is no need to mix ballots and the counting will be done at all polling stations.

He added that some technical issues were also fixed and additional checks were made to ensure smooth transmission of results. He reiterated that if everything goes well by 7.30-8.00 the final results will be known.