Türkiye and Syria earthquake vigil to be held at Islington Town Hall

On Monday 20 February, between 6 – 6.45pm, Islington Council invites residents to come and share our condolences and show our solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria.

The vigil will take place outside Islington Town Hall, Upper Street, N1 2UD. The vigil will include speakers from local community organisations, representatives of the Turkish and Syrian communities, and council representatives and local politicians.

We know this terrible event has been very deeply felt in Islington’s local Turkish, Kurdish, and Syrian communities. We’re working with local voluntary and community organisations on how we can best come together as a community to help people in need.

If you want to help people in Türkiye and Syria, you can donate to international charities who are working in the area. If you’d like to donate, please consider a financial contribution to the Disasters Emergency Committee, British Red Cross, Human Relief Foundation, or Islamic Relief. Please do not bring donations to the vigil, as they cannot be collected by council officers

Local women’s centre IMECE is offering counselling to residents in Islington affected by the earthquakes, and Finsbury Park Mosque are fundraising to help those in need in the area.

KMEWO (Kurdish And Middle Eastern Women’s Organisation) is also offering one-to-one counselling and emotional support for those who are affected by the earthquake. Their services may be especially helpful for Arabic speaking Syrian women in the borough and those who speak Dari, Farsi, or Kurdish-Sorani.

We know that for many people, this devastating event will have an impact on their mental health. Thrive London have created wellbeing resources in different community languages, including Turkish, Arabic, and many more. Find more info on their website.

Cllr Roulin Khondoker, Executive Member for Equalities, Culture, and Inclusion and Cllr Una O’Halloran, Executive Member for Homes and Communities said “We’re heartbroken to see the devastation that has happened in the area. We have a large Turkish and Kurdish community in Islington and we know they are hurting right now so it is important we offer support and solidarity.

“We invite all of Islington to come along to the vigil, and to donate generously where they can.”