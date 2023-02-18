Tourist arrivals in Cyprus reached 90,549 in January 2023 compared to 43,944 in January 2022, recording an increase of 106.1%, according to data published by the Statistical Service on Friday.

In particular, according to the official data, arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for January 2023, with a share of 20.6% or 18,631 arrivals, followed by Israel with 16.6% or 14,991 arrivals. Poland followed with 12.3% or 11,166 and Greece with 11.6% or 10,459.

For a percentage of 64.8% of people arriving in Cyprus, the purpose of their trip in January 2023 was holidays, for 21.4% visit to friends and relatives and for 13.4% business. Respectively, in January 2022, 57.5% of people who visited Cyprus came for holidays, 22.3% visited friends or relatives and 20.2% visited Cyprus for business reasons.