Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Colin Stewart, has reaffirmed his readiness to facilitate a meeting between newly elected President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

A tweet by UN Cyprus says that Stewart spoke on Wednesday with Christodoulides whom he congratulated on his election.

It is also stated that Stewart reaffirmed his readiness to facilitate a meeting between Christodoulides and Tatar when convenient, the tweet says.