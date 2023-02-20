A group of volunteers stand in a park with shovels and are surrounded by tree shrubs and whips

Tiny forests are sprouting up across the borough with 16,000 trees being planted in Enfield’s parks this winter.

Enfield Council started its parks’ tree planting programme in December, with a Tiny Forest at Alma Recreation Ground, followed by another at Jubilee Park (pictured) and Tottenhall Recreation Ground in February.

Funding for the 16,000 trees, has come from the Local Authority Treescapes Fund (LATF) provided by the Forestry Commission, with a particular focus on the parks along the East side of the borough.

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Ergin Erbil, said: “We have committed to planting one million trees across the borough. These 16,000 trees in our parks will help meet our tree planting target, improve biodiversity, boost community activities, improve air quality and the borough’s flood defences. This forms part of our climate action commitments and promise to deliver a greener Enfield.”



Tiny Forests are dense, fast-growing native woodlands, usually about the size of a tennis court. They are attractive locations for both wildlife and people and provide a range of benefits in the fight against climate change. The trees are also excellent at improving local flood defences by taking moisture out of soil and stabilising the ground, decreasing the amount of surface water that could contribute to flash flooding events. The Tiny Forests are being planted with the support of Enfield Council and will be maintained by volunteers and Friends Groups.

The tree planting programme at the Enfield Chase Woodland Restoration project has also restarted. To volunteer, visit the website of project partners Thames21 to find out more and to sign up.