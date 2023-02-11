The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) will collect humanitarian assistance (clothing, blankets, food, water, etc.) from individuals and organizations in view of supporting relief efforts in Turkey in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that occurred in the region.

According to a statement by UNFICYP, from Sunday 12th February at 10.00 am, UNFICYP will start accepting humanitarian aid at the Ledra Palace Hotel, through the Fulbright gates for onward transport to Turkey in cooperation with Turkish Cypriot relief efforts.