ON Tuesday The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meet with community groups in London who have been helping in aid donations for Turkey and Syria.

Following the two earthquakes on February 7 members of the Turkish-speaking communities across London have been working on a number of appeal and donation campaigns to send to the affected regions.

The Mayor visited community groups in north London, where he help pack donation boxes as well as speak to London that has been affected by the earthquakes and learned more about the impact it has had on the Turkish-speaking communities

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “It is truly horrifying that almost 40,000 people have now died following the catastrophic earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

“Sadly many more lives are likely to be lost in the coming days and my thoughts are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy, and the many Londoners who have family and friends living in the area. London stands with you all.

“I was honoured to today visit the Turkish Cypriot Association and Alevi Cultural Centre earlier in Green Lanes to express my condolences.

“I am very proud of the generosity that Londoners have shown as they have stepped forward to support those affected by this devastating natural disaster, and I urge anyone else who wants to help to donate to the appeal launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee.”