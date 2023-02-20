The Chris Harmanda Foundation presents the Blue Star Event in North London Friday 3rd March 2023 7.30pm till 2.00am at the Penridge Suite,470 Bowes Rd, Arnos Grove, London N11 1NL.

To include 3 course meal, Wine, Beer and soft drinks.

Entertainment by Enthymion £65

Call Maria Paschali 07803504037. Loukia Harmanda Poulloura 07943231799