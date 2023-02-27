Dean Brennan named one change from the team that lost to Altrincham on Tuesday evening. Sam Beard replaced Courtney Senior in the staring XI.

First chance for The Bees came after just 6 minutes. Dale Gorman corner finds Ryan De Havilland on the edge of the Aldershot Town box. De Havilland struck first time but dragged his effort just wide of goal.

Ryan De Havilland was involved in the action again 5 minutes later when his free-kick crashed against the inside of the post and was cleared away.

The goal came just moments after the free-kick. Luca Ashby-Hammond comes out to punch the ball but can only clear as far as Harry Pritchard who chips the keeper from the edge of the box.

Harry Smith came close when he got onto the end of Danny Collinge’s long throw-in and the near post. The forward could only flick the ball over the bar.

Barnet’s dominance continued as Gorman puts in a delicious cross towards the back post where Pritchard heads towards goal only to be denied by Ashby-Hammond.

HALF TIME: Barnet 1-0 Aldershot Town

Aldershot levelled the score on the hour mark through Ryan Glover. The score didn’t stay like that for long as Harry Smith headed The Bees back into the lead.

The Bees dominated from that point and Idris Kanu made it three after 75 minutes. Sam Woods played through an excellent ball into the path of Kanu who slotted it in under The Shots keeper.

Barnet’s dominance continued. Kanu was brought off for Courtney Senior who instantly added the fourth with a cool chip over Ashby-Hammond.

The Bees finished the game as 4-1 winners putting an end to a three-game dip in form. Barnet take on Oldham next on Tuesday evening at The Hive.

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Potter, Collinge, Okimo, Gorman, Kabamba (Woods 67’), Kanu (Senior 82’), Pritchard, Beard, Smith (Flanagan 85’), De Havilland

Unused Substitutes: Armstrong, Hall

Barnet Goals: Pritchard 13’, Smith 64’, Kanu 75’, Senior 82