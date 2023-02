St Panteleimon took the lead in the 5th min, Colney give it away in Centre Mid, and after a superb save from Shaw, the follow up makes it 1-0. The Saints equalised in the 20th minute, Sighiartau got Colney Heath back on level par from the spot! 1-1 from the penalty spot

George Taban with an absolute screamer puts Heath 2-1 up at Hertingfordbury. 71st minute and after some pressure from the Saints Colney Heath came out eventual winners.