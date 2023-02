A North London schoolboy attending St Andrew the Apostle School in Barnet was named as the victim hit by a train at Southgate tube station on the evening of (Thursday, February 16 2023).

He was taken to hospital but died a few days later.

Police are still investigating the cause.

There was no service on the section of the Piccadilly line as a result of the casualty.

There was no service for two hours between Arnos Grove and Cockfosters while the emergency services dealt with the incident.