We are delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Philip Hills as the new headteacher of St Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School.

Dr Hills will join the school in June and will lead the community as it prepares to move into its new permanent building. He is an active member of his local Anglican Church and, since his student days, has had a deep affinity with Greek Orthodoxy.

Having been educated at a state school, Dr Hills gained a First Class Honours degree in Classics from Trinity College, Cambridge, where he went on to complete a PhD.

He has enjoyed a distinguished and varied career, including headship in both the maintained and independent sectors. He led Oxford High School to its best ever A Level results in 2019, taking it into the top 20 schools in the country. As a Classicist, he has a deep love of the Greek and Latin languages and culture, and has inspired large numbers of students at his current comprehensive school to take Latin to GCSE.

Dr Hills is committed to a broad and exciting academic curriculum as well as plentiful opportunities for extracurricular activities, especially music and sport. He has strengthened girls’ and boys’ football in every school in which he has worked.

Dr Hills said: “I feel privileged to be appointed to this unique faith school and am particularly excited by the academic, cultural and sporting opportunities arising from our new site and building.”

The Archbishop’s representative on the governing body, Revd Dr George Tsourous, said: “On behalf of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, we cherish the opportunity to work with the new Headteacher, Dr Philip Hills, an enthusiastic advocate of the School’s Christian values and of outstanding academic outcomes.”

Mrs Karaolis, OBE, Chair of Governors, said: “We are very fortunate to have appointed a Christian headteacher with a deep understanding of Greek Orthodoxy, as well as a track record in leading schools to outstanding academic and sporting achievement. We look forward to working with him.”

For further information, please visit www.standrewtheapostle.org.uk or contact Russell Education Trust at: Manor House, 1 The Crescent, Leatherhead, KT22 8DY or by phone and email on 01372 363628 [email protected]