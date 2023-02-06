second earthquake struck

As we mentioned earlier, a second earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.5, has struck in the Elbistan district of Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province.

Elbistan lies around 80 miles directly north of Gaziantep, where the epicentre of this morning’s quake was situated.

The second quake struck at 13:24 local time (10:24 GMT).

An official from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said it was “not an aftershock” and was “independent” from this morning’s quake.

At least 70 deaths had already been reported across Kahramanmaras following the first quake.