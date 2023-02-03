The Very Revd Father Nikodemos Anagnostopoulos was invited to the first Mayor’s meeting of the New Year at Enfield Council to offer prayers.

After a brief introduction, prayers were said for HRH King Charles and the Royal Family, for all in authority and for the people of Enfield.

Father Nikodemos wished everyone present all the very best.

The Mayor thanked Father Nikodemos for his time and wished him well, with the hope of seeing him again soon.