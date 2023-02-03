This delicious, moist and light cake is also known as Samali or Semeli, but when you add flour with the semolina, it becomes a Revani. After the cake is baked, it’s drenched in warm syrup which is a very Greek and Middle Eastern thing to do, and is what keeps the cake moist.

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

4 eggs

1 cup sunflower oil

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate soda

Few drops vanilla extract

1 cup coconut + extra to garnish

1 cup milk

1 small (125g) pot of yogurt, orange flavoured or plain

1 tbsp orange zest

1 cup course semolina

1 cup plain flour

For the syrup:

3 cups water

3 cups sugar

½ orange juice

Juice of ½ lemon

Method:

Make the syrup by placing all the ingredients together until the sugar dissolves and then simmer for 5 minutes. Keep it warm.

To make the cake, beat the oil and sugar, then add the eggs one at a time and mix well until fluffy. Add the milk, yoghurt, orange zest and vanilla. Then mix the semolina, sifted flour together with the baking powder and then the coconut, and mix well. Pour into a greased, floured baking tin (about 30x22cm) and let it rest for 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 170c / 325f / gas 3.

Sprinkle the cake with coconut and bake for 40 minutes or until it is lightly golden.

Remove from the oven, prick all over with a skewer and spoon the warm syrup over the cake. Allow to cool, then cut and serve.

Enjoy!