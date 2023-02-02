Over 800 votes were cast on-line in the Love Hoddesdon Business Awards 2022 which seek to recognise the quality and excellence various businesses/individuals make to the vibrancy of Hoddesdon.

The winners were announced at an event in late January. The three finalists in each of the categories, were as follows –

Community/ Charity Business of the Year – winner – Mayhem Group. Other finalists – Claire Bayless (Community Champion – Morrisons) and Teens Unite Fighting Cancer

Other finalists – Claire Bayless (Community Champion – Morrisons) and Teens Unite Fighting Cancer Food & Drink Retailer of the Year – winner – Smokeshed Bar & Grill. Other finalists – Nonna’s Kitchen and White Swan PH

Other finalists – Nonna’s Kitchen and White Swan PH Health, Beauty and Well Being Business of the Year – winner – MFB Osteopathy. Other finalists – Empowered by GNC Fitness and Energie Fitness

Other finalists – Empowered by GNC Fitness and Energie Fitness Retailer of the Year – winner – Cannon Travel. Other finalists – Louise’s Florists and The Eye

Other finalists – Louise’s Florists and The Eye Service Business of the Year – winner – Moore Teachers Ltd. Other finalists- Room at the Top Recruitment and Shepherd’s Estate Agents

Other finalists- Room at the Top Recruitment and Shepherd’s Estate Agents Voluntary Member of the Year – winner – Louise Guiver (Dog First Aid). Other finalists – HABS Family Support and Slimming World (Hoddesdon)

Each finalist received a framed certificate from Kevin Brooks, Chairman of Love Hoddesdon BID Ltd, whilst winners in each category received an engraved glass trophy from Councillor Steve Wortley, Broxbourne Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development.