Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a restaurant fire on Woodford New Road in Walthamstow.

A small part of the basement in a three-storey restaurant was damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported.

Three gas cylinders were removed and cooled to an ambient temperature as a precaution as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The Brigade was called at 0518 and the fire was under control at 0741. Fire crews from Woodford, Walthamstow, Leyton fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.