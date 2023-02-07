EU has mobilised 27 search and rescue teams from 19 European countries, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management stated in a tweet on Tuesday.

The EU aid towards Turkey is sent via the Civil Protection Mechanism of EU, to help with the earthquake.

The teams are consisting of over 1,150 rescuers and 70 rescue dogs.

The countries sending help are Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Italy, Hungary, Austria, Estonia, Germany, Spain, Slovakia, Malta, Portugal, Montenegro and Albania.

Lenarčič thanked the countries participating, noting that it is “EU Solidarity at its best!”