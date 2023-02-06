Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the commencement of the “Silver Falcon 23” exercise in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, taking place between February 6 and 24.

The exercise is held in cooperation with the US European Command (USEUCOM), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the National Guard, the Ministry said in a press release.

“Silver Falcon 23 takes place in the framework of the excellent bilateral relations between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus”, it notes. It aims, among other things, to test the emergency procedures and protocols to be followed in case of a crisis in the region, including the support of humanitarian non-combatant evacuation operations through the territory of the Republic of Cyprus and especially the interoperability between the Armed Forces of the two countries, it adds.

“Τhe Armed Forces of the two countries will have the opportunity through this joint exercise to gain valuable experiences and draw lessons in a mutually reinforcing and beneficial framework,” the Ministry said.

“Silver Falcon 23 Exercise constitutes a pillar of the strategic partnership between the United States of America and the Republic of Cyprus and contributes to the joint vision of the two countries to build conditions of peace, security and stability in the broader region,” it adds.

It is noted that, during the Exercise small numbers of US forces will temporarily be deployed to a number of locations in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, in order to meet the training and exercise objectives.