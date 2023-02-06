Grief for the aftermath of yesterday’s earthquake in our region

We expresses its sorrow for the aftermath of today’s earthquake in Turkey, with hundreds of victims and thousands injured in Turkey and Syria, and felt from Georgia to Egypt, including Cyprus.

At the same time, we share the particular concern of the Turkish Cypriot community regarding reports that a hotel in which some 25 Turkish Cypriot students on a school trip to Turkey were staying has collapsed. We express our hope and wish that we will soon have good news about their fate. We wish them courage and express our feelings of solidarity with their families and the Turkish Cypriot community in general.