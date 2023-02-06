A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in the early hours in Central Turkey and was felt in Cyprus.

According to the Department of Geological Survey of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the quake was felt at 3:17 local time, in the Gaziantep area (Central Turkey close to the Syrian borders) measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake was strongly felt at a distance of almost 600 kilometers from the center (Turkey, Iraq, Georgia, Israel, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus).

Five strong aftershocks followed which measured more than 5 on the Richter scale and many more smaller ones. The Geological Survey department is monitoring the situation, the press release added.