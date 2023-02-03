Asked about the security measures that will be taken, Andreou told CNA that in the framework of the police mission, more than 2 thousand police officers will work so that the electoral process runs smoothly.

He added that police officers will be present in every polling station, while at the same time motorized patrols will be conducted outside polling stations and other sites related to the elections.

Increased security measures will also be taken during the counting of the votes, while the transportation of ballot boxes will be done with police escort and will be monitored by police air means.

Andreou said that helicopters will be used to transfer ballot boxes from remote areas, while drones will also be used when needed.

At the same time a Center for Crisis Management will operate at the Police Headquarters in Nicosia, as well as operation centers in all police district offices for better coordination. The Chief of police and all other high-ranking police officers will be on duty.

Andreou stressed that “our mission is to safeguard the smooth and unhindered conduct of the elections, and that law and order are maintained, as well as the safety of the citizens to whom our members will also provide any assistance.”