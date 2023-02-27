Two Under 12 teams from community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd, are enjoying their football this season and last week put on satisfying performances which made their respective coaches proud of the development they are showing.

Nick Paraskeva and George Agrotis’ Under 12 White above photo put in a hard fought performance and came away with a very deserved 2-0 win. Most pleasing was that the boys executed what they have been working on in training into the match and the plan worked to perfection. After having the better of the first half, it was still goal less at the break. The half time talk centred on what the boys needed to do to turn dominant periods of play into goals. Having worked in training on one touch passing the boys took this into the second half and it worked a treat! With Roman and Zackie getting the goals to secure the win. As it was the FA silent support weekend, coaches George and Nick wanted their boys to improve their communication and support each other with positive encouragement. With both teams’ parents perfectly adhering to the silent weekend and supported the players with applause only and the boys from both teams did the rest and played out a very entertaining game of football.



Jack Markou’s Under 12 Green are through to their second semi-final of the season after a 5-2 win in their Junior League Cup quarter final. It was another great performance by the boys who got off to a quick start and went 2-0 up within 10 minutes. Some overconfidence then set in and the opposition battled back to score twice for the teams to go into the break 2-2. The Under 12 Green came out with a different mind-set in the second and finished the game comfortably by scoring three unanswered goals. Scorers were Cos (3), Lysandros and CJ.

After a fantastic trip to Cyprus, it was back to reality for Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White. On Sunday they were playing a semi-final against their title rivals and they were given one challenge: could they give a statement performance against the team they still have to play twice in the league? The boys did not disappoint and with good football, they went into the half time break leading 1-0 thanks to a Noel Allen penalty. During half time, the boys were told to keep playing their football, to quicken their passes and make good decisions…and they did just that. The Under 18 White were outstanding in the second half and went on to score four goals to run out 5-0 winners. Noel completed his hat trick with Igor Gomes-Matos grabbing the other two. The win ensured the boys will make a cup final appearance in their last season in youth football. There were so many good performances but Man of the Match was awarded to Noel and Viktor Borisov, who came on at half time and proved a game-changer; precise, subtle and decisive on the ball. Well done all.

Zeno Vryonides Under 15 Green were away and played a fantastic match but unfortunately lost to the odd goal in five and went out of the Junior League Cup. The Under 15 Green dominated the first half by keeping possession but could not translate this into goals. An error at the back saw them concede first but the boys fought back immediately and got the equaliser. Even though the Under 15 Green eventually lost out in the end, coach Zeno was proud of his team. After the match, he said: “I’m very proud of the lads today for the way they fought. The boys played well and with and with great character”

Jason Plysi and Tony Stylianides’ Under 12 Girls knew they faced a tough match due to injuries and absences. However, the girls started brightly and hit the post but once the opposition scored, the flood gates opened. The girls struggled with the physical side of the game and this showed throughout and some players started to get tired by the end and had to come off. The team were awarded Player of the Match. Considering the circumstances, the girls never gave up and kept going. Coach Jason thanked Amelie and Isabella who played in goal and they really helped the team.

Ali Emir’s Under 10 Girls started off really in their match with one particular positive to take from the game the way the girls made good passes which formed attractive passages of play.

Sophia Karanicholas and Samuel Arthur’s Under 15 Girls and like other Omonia Youth FC teams, they observed the FA’s Silent Weekend Protocol where there is limited instruction from the side-lines with supporters encouraged to only give positive encouragement. The girls were a little nervous about not being given any guidance once the whistle blew but they settled very quickly and dominated from the start. What was pleasing to note was the girls communicating clearly, often and supporting each other. Moreover, building on the training sessions they implement in the game what they have been working on. Within the first 20 minutes, the girls were 2-0 up and by half time it was 3-0. The second half was much the same with great ball movement and with 15 minutes from the end, the Omonia Youth Girls were 5-0 up. To their credit, the opposition never gave up and grabbed two quick goals. After the match Sophia said: “The opposition were a physical side, and our girls initially struggled to play against them. However, once they worked out how to play around them quickly, they were back in the swing and I was impressed at the way the girls were able to make the necessary adjustments.” Goals were scored by Ella (2), Ellie (2) and Shekhinah. Sophia D was outstanding as captain, leading the press, and being vocal. Player of the Match was awarded to Ellie for some amazing runs and scoring two outstanding goals.

Chris Gregoriou’s Mens Team, who are sponsored by Crown Mobile Tyres and CMB Partners followed up last week’s win with another victory, winning 5-1 thanks to a blistering performance The team was back to their best with a disciplined performance all over the pitch. A neat finish from Thomas Barry set the team on their way midway through the first half and two further goals from the Ndoj brothers made it 3-0 at half time. The second half was a controlled performance with a brace for substitute Emmanuel. Man of the Match was awarded to Demitris Michalaris and Chris Constantinou

Should you feel enthused and want to know more about Omonia Youth FC, you can contact the club at [email protected], via the contact page on the club’s website www.omoniayouthfc.com as well as following the club on twitter @OmoniaYouthFC and Instagram @omoniayouthfc1994.