Officers were called at 08:18hrs on Friday 17, February to reports of an unresponsive man in the canal near Towpath Road, N18.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Fire Brigade attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification will take place in due course, but officers believe that the man is Nathan Cole.

We await the results of the specialist post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Nathan’s family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. We ask media to respect his family’s privacy at this time.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Police enquiries remain ongoing. We urge anyone who may have any information or was in the area on Saturday, 21 January and Sunday, 22 January to call police on 101 quoting 1508/17FEB.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org