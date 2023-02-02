The UK Government continues to support a settlement to the long-standing Cyprus issue that is based on the model of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, a Downing Street spokeswoman has reiterated.

She was asked about the British position on the issue, during a foreign Press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, following interviews given by the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to British newspapers in which he again advocated a “two-state solution” on the island.

“There is no change in our position (which is) that we continue to support a solution in line with UN parameters, based on the model of a bizonal, bicommunal federation,” the Number 10 official said.

Asked further about Tatar’s suggestion that the UK should change policy in order to establish a direct air link with the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus, the spokeswoman made clear that “there are no plans” to change the current British position on that matter.

On the decision of Turkey to postpone talks with Sweden and Finland about the prospect of the two Scandinavian countries entering NATO, the UK Prime Minister’s spokeswoman said: “We continue to advocate for Sweden and Finland to be part of NATO. We think it would make the Alliance stronger and we work with allies on that.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.