Nikos Christodoulides, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Government Spokesperson in outgoing President Anastasiades’ Cabinet, was elected Sunday new President of Cyprus.

In the run-off round Christodoulides secured 51.91% (204,633 votes). Andreas Mavroyiannis, a diplomat and negotiator of the Greek Cypriot side in the peace negotiations, took 48.09% (189.592 votes).

In today’s round turnout was 72.45% ( 406.626 voters) and abstention rate was 27.55% (154.647 voters).

The proclamation ceremony of the new President, the 8th since the establishment of the Cyprus Republic, is set to take place at around 2200 local time at Tassos Papadopoulos-Eleftheria stadium in Nicosia