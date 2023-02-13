New Salamis Youth FC U13 White played Hinton Finchley Legends in a thrilling end to end game. New Salamis coaches Kerem & Muzo praised both teams parents, ref and officials. Great victory sees the boys in first place after this Sundays win.

Both clubs held 1 minute silence before kick off for cousin Selin Karakaya & the Cypriot volleyball team who attended a tournament in Turkey as well as all victims of the Earthquakes in Turkey & Syria. The boys goal celebration picture says Selin Karakaya May your soul rest in peace, gone but not forgotten.