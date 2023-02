New Salamis came into their match with Maldon & Tiptree on their worst run of the season, one win from seven- but they got back to winning ways against their ten man visitors. Louie Remi opened the scoring for the hosts on seven minutes only for George Smith to level for Maldon- but on the stroke of half time a red card for Terrell Egbri created a sticky situation for the Jammers. Just before the hour Salamis made the most of their numerical advantage, Harrison Georgiou making it two.