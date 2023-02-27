Newly elected President Nikos Christodoulides will be invested by the House of Representatives, as stipulated by Article 42 of the Cypriot constitution, on Tuesday, February 28, at 11.30am.

Christodoulides will take up his official role as president on March 1.

On Tuesday Christodoulides is expected to arrive first at the Parliament and will then be received by the President of the House Annita Demetriou for a brief meeting at her office. Outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades will then arrive for a meeting with Demetriou and they will then walk to the plenary chamber for the extraordinary session.

Right after, parliamentarians will convey their congratulations to the new President.

New Ministers take office on Wednesday

—–

The swearing in ceremony for the new Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Commissioners will take place Wednesday, the Presidency announced.

The ceremony is set for 10am at the Presidential Palace and when it is over the new Cabinet will proceed outside before the statue of first President of the Republic Archbishop Makarios where the new President will lay a wreath.

A brief meeting of the Cabinet will follow and right after the newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers will depart for their offices for the handover ceremonies.

Christodoulides was elected President of Cyprus having secured 51.92% of the votes in the second round of the elections on February 12th.

He previously served as Head of the Diplomatic office of outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Anastasiades was elected President for two 5-year-term tenures in 2013 and 2018.