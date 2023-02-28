Cyprus’ president-elect, Nikos Christodoulides, was sworn in on Tuesday at a special ceremony at the House of Representatives, in Nicosia, with Parliament President, Annita Demetriou, wishing him “strength and endurance” to respond to the great responsibility he is assuming.

In her speech, expressed the Parliament’s readiness “for positive cooperation” but also to respond to its important role, of exercising parliamentary control for acts and omissions of the executive.

Demetriou, on behalf of all MPs, and representatives of religious groups, congratulated Christodoulides for his election. “We wish the new President strength and endurance to meet the great responsibility he assumes towards his homeland and citizens,” she said.

Referring to the Cyprus issue, she noted that, developments in the international environment are creating dangers as well as opportunities in relation to the prospects of Cyprus’ effort to terminate the Turkish occupation through a solution of the Cyprus problem, based on the UN resolutions, and high -level agreements and one that will incorporate European principles and values.

At the same time, she noted, as a result of the pandemic and invasion of Ukraine, “we are already going through a period of increased economic uncertainty” in which fiscal stability, sustainable development, digital transformation and social solidarity were imperative.

Demetriou also said that, the House of Representatives, in the context of its powers and responsibilities, remains willing and ready for positive cooperation with the executive bodies in order to achieve benefits for the citizens. She also noted that, at the same time, the House of Representatives, “is ready to respond to its other equally important role”, that of the parliamentary control of acts and omissions of the executive.

She also said that, the deepening of democratic processes, the enhancement of accountability and citizens’ confidence in the institutions “are a collective responsibility of all of us”, including state officials, political parties and every person in public office, in general.

Ending her speech, Demetriou thanked the outgoing President of the Republic, “for his cooperation and his contribution to the country”.

Subsequently, the administrative clerk of the House, MP Christos Orphanides, accompanied Christodoulides to the podium for his affirmation. After being sworn-in, Christodoulides delivered his address.

The ceremony took place in a crowded hall, where first lady, Andri Anastasiades, was present, as well as Christodoulides’ wife, Philippa Karsera, his daughters and other members of his family, outgoing Ministers and Commissioners, state officials, as well as former members of Cabinet who had served during the 10-year Nikos Anastasiades administration, but also the new members of the Cabinet, who will be sworn in on Wednesday morning.

Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios was also present, also, ambassadors and representatives of foreign countries, and the religious leaders of the Armenian, Maronite and the Anglican communities in Cyprus.

Prior to the ceremony, Christodoulides had a meeting with Demetriou in her office. They were later joined by outgoing President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades.

After the ceremony, Christodoulides received the congratulations of the parliamentary groups at the office of the House Speaker.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.